Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,237 shares during the quarter. AECOM makes up 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of AECOM worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.