Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $226.64 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

