Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 708 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.03. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $141.90 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

