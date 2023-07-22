Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 320,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 146,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

