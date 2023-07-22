Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

