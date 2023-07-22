Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $20.26

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $19.04. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 4,061,540 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at $3,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

