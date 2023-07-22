Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 in the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DLB stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

