Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) & Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Financial Review

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dollar Tree and Lawson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree 0 4 7 0 2.64 Lawson 0 4 0 0 2.00

Dollar Tree presently has a consensus price target of $155.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Dollar Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than Lawson.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree 4.79% 16.36% 6.12% Lawson N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dollar Tree and Lawson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dollar Tree and Lawson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree $28.75 billion 1.16 $1.62 billion $6.19 24.49 Lawson N/A N/A N/A $404.83 0.11

Dollar Tree has higher revenue and earnings than Lawson. Lawson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar Tree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Dollar Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Lawson shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Dollar Tree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Lawson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise. It operates stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise retail discount stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food and beverages, tobacco, health and personal care, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home décor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise, as well as personal electronics, which comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Chesapeake, Virginia.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc. operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments. The company is also involved in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen foods and other meat products, packaging materials, etc.; operation of a chain of supermarkets; and food production and restaurant businesses. In addition, it engages in the development of a general entertainment enterprises; operation of HMV stores, as well as integrated entertainment mall under the Lawson Hot Station L Paca name; construction and operation of movie theater complexes; and consulting and banking businesses. Further, the company is involved in the sale of CDs/DVDs, books/electronic books, and other goods; and entertainment merchandises, such as tickets for concerts, etc. through stores and online. Lawson, Inc. was formerly known as Daiei Convenience Systems, Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Lawson, Inc. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Lawson, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

