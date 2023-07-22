Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $465.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $372.03.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $385.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

