Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 million and a PE ratio of -45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,715,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,696,160.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,868,400. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

