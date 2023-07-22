DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $9,508,401.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.57.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after buying an additional 509,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after buying an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after purchasing an additional 964,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

