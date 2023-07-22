DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 74,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 356,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

