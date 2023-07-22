Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DRREF opened at C$7.69 on Friday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.
