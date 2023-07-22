DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 166,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $4,521,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

