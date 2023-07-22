Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,365.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,284.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $990.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,386.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

