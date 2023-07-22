Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

