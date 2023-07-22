Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,983,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.