Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $104,000 Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

