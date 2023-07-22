Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.93 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.