Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,809,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

