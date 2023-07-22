Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.55 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

