Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 450 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in The Cigna Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 306.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $293.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

