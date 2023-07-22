Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,231 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

