Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $53,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.4 %

LAD stock opened at $298.61 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.