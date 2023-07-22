Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($140.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.06 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

