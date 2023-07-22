Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $219,336.44

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $219,336.44 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

