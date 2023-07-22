Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.85- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $32.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.99 and a 200 day moving average of $465.92. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $567.13.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

