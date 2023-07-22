Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.28 and last traded at $57.10. 34,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 291,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Endava Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 133,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Endava by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

