Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ENLAY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

