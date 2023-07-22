Energi (NRG) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $114,392.50 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,484,273 coins and its circulating supply is 65,484,271 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

