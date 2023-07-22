Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

