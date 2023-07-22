Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $267.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.66.

ENPH stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

