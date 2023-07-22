Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gino J. Baroni acquired 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Gino J. Baroni purchased 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $45,171.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,148.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,735 shares of company stock valued at $128,072. Insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

EBTC opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $370.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

