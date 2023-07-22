Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Up 25%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 272,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 74,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.71.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

