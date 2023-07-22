Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

