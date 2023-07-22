Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EUXTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $71.39 on Monday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

