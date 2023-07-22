Evercore ISI Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $40.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Carvana Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

