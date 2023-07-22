Evercore ISI Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $40.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.
Carvana Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
