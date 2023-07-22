Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $30,114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 4,771.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 323,785 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Exscientia Price Performance

EXAI opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

