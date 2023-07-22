Family Firm Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 189,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 116.1% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

