Fetch.ai One Day Volume Reaches $16.61 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $184.36 million and $16.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,132,194 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

