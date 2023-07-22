Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.