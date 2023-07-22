Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

