Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

