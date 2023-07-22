Financial Analysis: Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) versus Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kaya and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 2 5 3 0 2.10

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Kaya.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $690,000.00 1.23 -$3.58 million N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $14.93 billion 0.64 -$2.35 billion ($1.44) -5.91

This table compares Kaya and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya -447.49% N/A -327.18% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -10.73% 27.58% 5.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kaya has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Kaya on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products primarily in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, the company provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams. It also manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as provides contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. In addition, it focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), pain, respiratory, and oncology areas. The company's products portfolio in the CNS field comprises Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia; respiratory therapeutic area includes ProAir RespiClick, QVAR, ProAir Digihaler, AirDuo Digihaler, ArmonAir Digihaler, BRALTUS, CINQAIR/CINQAERO, DuoResp Spiromax, and AirDuo RespiClick/ArmonAir RespiClick for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oncology therapeutic field consists of Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a collaboration MedinCell for the development and commercialization of multiple long-acting injectable products, a risperidone suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

