Financial Survey: Till Capital (TILCF) versus Its Rivals

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Till Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.68 Till Capital Competitors $14.75 billion -$253.62 million -22.04

Profitability

Till Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -1.90% -16.55% -0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Till Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 544 2648 2422 157 2.38

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Till Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

