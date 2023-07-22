First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

FAF has been the topic of several other reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

