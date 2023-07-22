First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

First Community Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Several brokerages recently commented on FCCO. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

