First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Update

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,758.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

