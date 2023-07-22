First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FAM opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

