First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces $0.16 Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

